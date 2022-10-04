Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Vivo X80 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Vivo X80, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (446 vs 388 PPI)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Vivo X80

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
909 nits
Vivo X80
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164.95 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.23 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Vivo X80
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Vivo X80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +6%
1246
Vivo X80
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4047
Vivo X80 +3%
4174
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +3%
1032187
Vivo X80
999171
CPU - 257778
GPU - 400071
Memory - 156049
UX - 188263
Total score 1032187 999171
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Vivo X80
8115
Stability - 92%
Graphics test - 48 FPS
Graphics score - 8115
PCMark 3.0 score - 11117
AnTuTu Android Ranking (19th and 27th place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr -
Watching video 13:52 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Vivo X80
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro
130
Vivo X80
n/a
Video quality
12T Pro
134
Vivo X80
n/a
Generic camera score
12T Pro
129
Vivo X80
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 April 2022
Release date October 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X80.

