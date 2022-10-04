Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Vivo X80
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Vivo X80, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- 15% higher pixel density (446 vs 388 PPI)
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|86.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|164.95 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.23 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G710
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|257778
|GPU
|-
|400071
|Memory
|-
|156049
|UX
|-
|188263
|Total score
|1032187
|999171
|Stability
|-
|92%
|Graphics test
|-
|48 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8115
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11117
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Funtouch OS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:36 hr
|Web browsing
|08:34 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|-
|Standby
|93 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X80.
