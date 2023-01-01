Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Vivo X90 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Vivo X90 Pro Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1373K versus 1011K)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1373K versus 1011K) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 16% higher pixel density (517 vs 446 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (517 vs 446 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 517 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro 919 nits X90 Pro Plus n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 221 g (7.8 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% X90 Pro Plus +4% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 OriginOS OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 120 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:34 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr - Watching video 15:07 hr - Gaming 05:33 hr - Standby 93 hr - General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr X90 Pro Plus n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50.3 megapixels Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 X90 Pro Plus n/a Video quality 12T Pro 134 X90 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score 12T Pro 129 X90 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 12T Pro 90.1 dB X90 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 November 2022 Release date October 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.