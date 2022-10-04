Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Xiaomi 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Xiaomi 12

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Ксиаоми 12
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Xiaomi 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (28:05 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Xiaomi 12

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +2%
919 nits
Xiaomi 12
897 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Xiaomi 12 +3%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +1%
1252
Xiaomi 12
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +6%
4101
Xiaomi 12
3863
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +7%
1040090
Xiaomi 12
968741
CPU - 218182
GPU - 399246
Memory - 171958
UX - 170121
Total score 1040090 968741
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Xiaomi 12
9130
Stability - 58%
Graphics test - 54 FPS
Graphics score - 9130
PCMark 3.0 score - 13110
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 09:04 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 13:03 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 04:49 hr
Standby 93 hr 70 hr
General battery life
12T Pro +10%
28:05 hr
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro
130
Xiaomi 12 +1%
131
Video quality
12T Pro +41%
134
Xiaomi 12
95
Generic camera score
12T Pro +5%
129
Xiaomi 12
123

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 December 2021
Release date October 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It has a better display, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
31 (66%)
16 (34%)
Total votes: 47

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T Pro
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 12T Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Xiaomi 12T Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Xiaomi 12T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12T Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Xiaomi 12
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12
8. Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 12
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12
10. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish