Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs 12S Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs 12S Pro

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Ксиаоми 12S Про
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Xiaomi 12S Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (907 against 749 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 17% higher pixel density (521 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
12S Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 364 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +21%
907 nits
12S Pro
749 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
12S Pro +3%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12S Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1245
12S Pro +7%
1333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4050
12S Pro +2%
4151
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro
1023201
12S Pro +6%
1088648
CPU - 243697
GPU - 478120
Memory - 191931
UX - 184166
Total score 1023201 1088648
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
12S Pro
10028
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 60 FPS
Graphics score - 10028
PCMark 3.0 score - 13471
AnTuTu Rating (21st and 10th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr -
Watching video 13:52 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
12S Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
12S Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 July 2022
Release date October 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12T Pro or Apple iPhone 13
2. Xiaomi 12T Pro or Mi 11 Ultra
3. Xiaomi 12T Pro or 12 Pro
4. Xiaomi 12T Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
5. Xiaomi 12T Pro or 12S Ultra
6. Xiaomi 12S Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Xiaomi 12S Pro or OnePlus 10 Pro
8. Xiaomi 12S Pro or 12S Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish