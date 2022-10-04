Xiaomi 12T Pro vs 12S Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (907 against 749 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- 17% higher pixel density (521 vs 446 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|521 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|364 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|243697
|GPU
|-
|478120
|Memory
|-
|191931
|UX
|-
|184166
|Total score
|1023201
|1088648
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|60 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|10028
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13471
AnTuTu Rating (21st and 10th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:19 hr
|Web browsing
|08:34 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|-
|Standby
|93 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
