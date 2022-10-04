Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Apple iPhone 14

Ксиаоми 12Т
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Xiaomi 12T
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (948 against 800 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (35:44 vs 31:59 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1722 and 921 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +19%
948 nits
iPhone 14
800 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T +1%
86.7%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
GPU clock 912 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
921
iPhone 14 +87%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
3740
iPhone 14 +27%
4753
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T
781464
iPhone 14 +1%
787705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9519
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr 14:21 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 06:04 hr
Standby 116 hr 103 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:59 hr
iPhone 14 +12%
35:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. 11T Pro and Xiaomi 12T
2. 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12T
3. Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12T
4. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Xiaomi 12T
5. Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12T
6. iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
7. iPhone 12 and iPhone 14
8. Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14
9. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish