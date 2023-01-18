Xiaomi 12T vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 12T Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh

Weighs 38 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Shows 45% longer battery life (45:56 vs 31:35 hours)

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 446 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T 954 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +86% 1777 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% iPhone 14 Pro Max +2% 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 120 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:06 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 13:24 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 05:21 hr 07:12 hr Standby 116 hr 156 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T 31:35 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +45% 45:56 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 iPhone 14 Pro Max +19% 143 Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 iPhone 14 Pro Max +9% 139 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 iPhone 14 Pro Max +27% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12T n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 September 2022 Release date October 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.