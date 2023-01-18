Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Xiaomi 12T
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (45:56 vs 31:35 hours)
  • Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (1777 against 954 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 816K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T
954 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +86%
1777 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
iPhone 14 Pro Max +2%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
GPU clock 912 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
932
iPhone 14 Pro Max +104%
1903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
3769
iPhone 14 Pro Max +45%
5465
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T
816117
iPhone 14 Pro Max +17%
951281
CPU 196804 248335
GPU 313342 394336
Memory 140254 153536
UX 161901 147260
Total score 816117 951281
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T
5855
iPhone 14 Pro Max +68%
9828
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 35 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 5855 9828
PCMark 3.0 score 12503 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 120 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:06 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 116 hr 156 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:35 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +45%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (93.3%)
1 (6.7%)
Total votes: 15

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
Faker 18 January 2023 23:39
12t better value to buy. 14 pro max 45% stronger but 450% higher price in my country😐 shame on apple.
0 Reply
