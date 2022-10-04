Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Google Pixel 6

VS
Xiaomi 12T
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (31:59 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (795K versus 726K)
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (957 against 848 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1040 and 926 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +13%
957 nits
Pixel 6
848 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T +4%
86.7%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Google Tensor
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 912 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
926
Pixel 6 +12%
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +30%
3788
Pixel 6
2911
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T +10%
795494
Pixel 6
726065
CPU - 187698
GPU - 298218
Memory - 100887
UX - 137683
Total score 795494 726065
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T
n/a
Pixel 6
6367
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6367
PCMark 3.0 score - 10548
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 116 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T +7%
31:59 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12T
120
Pixel 6 +20%
144
Video quality
Xiaomi 12T +10%
127
Pixel 6
115
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12T
115
Pixel 6 +15%
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12T
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T. It has a better display, performance, and software.

