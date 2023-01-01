Xiaomi 12T vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Xiaomi 12T Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Shows 16% longer battery life (31:35 vs 27:19 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (31:35 vs 27:19 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1096 against 954 nits)

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1096 against 954 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 15% higher pixel density (512 vs 446 PPI)

15% higher pixel density (512 vs 446 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 446 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T 954 nits Pixel 7 Pro +15% 1096 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% Pixel 7 Pro +2% 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:06 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 13:24 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 05:21 hr 04:47 hr Standby 116 hr 76 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T +16% 31:35 hr Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 126° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution - 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 Pixel 7 Pro +23% 148 Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 Pixel 7 Pro +13% 143 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 Pixel 7 Pro +28% 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12T n/a Pixel 7 Pro 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T.