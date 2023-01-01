Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Xiaomi 12T
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (31:35 vs 27:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1096 against 954 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 15% higher pixel density (512 vs 446 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T
954 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +15%
1096 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
Pixel 7 Pro +2%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 912 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
932
Pixel 7 Pro +14%
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +17%
3769
Pixel 7 Pro
3211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T
816117
Pixel 7 Pro
819277
CPU 196804 224187
GPU 313342 315310
Memory 140254 117737
UX 161901 159098
Total score 816117 819277
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T
5855
Pixel 7 Pro +9%
6406
Stability 99% 71%
Graphics test 35 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5855 6406
PCMark 3.0 score 12503 11460
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (99th and 94th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:06 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr 04:47 hr
Standby 116 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T +16%
31:35 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 126°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12T
120
Pixel 7 Pro +23%
148
Video quality
Xiaomi 12T
127
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
143
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12T
115
Pixel 7 Pro +28%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12T
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

