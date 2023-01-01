Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Mate 50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Huawei Mate 50

Xiaomi 12T
Huawei Mate 50

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 540 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4460 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 805K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1224 and 917 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Xiaomi 12T
vs
Mate 50

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 446 ppi 442 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T
952 nits
Mate 50
n/a
Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
Mate 50 +2%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Huawei Mate 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
917
Mate 50 +33%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
3734
Mate 50 +1%
3758
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T
805474
Mate 50 +24%
997851
CPU 196804 247498
GPU 313342 443228
Memory 140254 162883
UX 161901 149568
Total score 805474 997851
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T
5855
Mate 50 +80%
10520
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 35 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 5855 10520
PCMark 3.0 score 12503 12184
AnTuTu Results (99th and 44th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 13
OS size 25.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4460 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:23 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:33 hr -
Watching video 13:36 hr -
Gaming 05:00 hr -
Standby 99 hr -
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:26 hr
Mate 50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12T
87.4 dB
Mate 50
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 50. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T.

