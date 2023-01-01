Xiaomi 12T vs Huawei Mate 50 VS Xiaomi 12T Huawei Mate 50 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 540 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4460 mAh Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 805K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 805K) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1224 and 917 points

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1224 and 917 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 446 ppi 442 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T 952 nits Mate 50 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% Mate 50 +2% 88.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 13 OS size 25.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4460 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes Full charging time 0:23 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr - Watching video 13:36 hr - Gaming 05:00 hr - Standby 99 hr - General battery life Xiaomi 12T 31:26 hr Mate 50 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 Mate 50 n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 Mate 50 n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 Mate 50 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB Mate 50 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 September 2022 Release date October 2022 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 50. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T.