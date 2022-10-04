Xiaomi 12T vs Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 530K)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (31:35 vs 29:32 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (959 against 788 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|446 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|91.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +18%
930
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +35%
3774
2805
|CPU
|196804
|-
|GPU
|313342
|-
|Memory
|140254
|-
|UX
|161901
|-
|Total score
|813559
|530278
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12614
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|HarmonyOS 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (80% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:26 hr
|Web browsing
|10:06 hr
|10:37 hr
|Watching video
|13:24 hr
|12:24 hr
|Gaming
|05:21 hr
|05:22 hr
|Standby
|116 hr
|96 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
120
Video quality
127
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.
