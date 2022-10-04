Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.