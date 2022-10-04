Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Nova 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 530K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (31:35 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (959 against 788 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Nova 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 446 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +22%
959 nits
Nova 10 Pro
788 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
Nova 10 Pro +5%
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Huawei Nova 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 912 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +18%
930
Nova 10 Pro
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +35%
3774
Nova 10 Pro
2805
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T +53%
813559
Nova 10 Pro
530278
CPU 196804 -
GPU 313342 -
Memory 140254 -
UX 161901 -
Total score 813559 530278
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 12614 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android
ROM MIUI 13 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (80% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:06 hr 10:37 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 12:24 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr 05:22 hr
Standby 116 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T +7%
31:35 hr
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 60 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 July 2022
Release date October 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.

