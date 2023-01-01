Xiaomi 12T vs Huawei Nova 10 SE VS Xiaomi 12T Huawei Nova 10 SE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 231K)

3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 231K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 SE Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T 954 nits Nova 10 SE n/a

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.39 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.47 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.39 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% Nova 10 SE +1% 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes Full charging time 0:23 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 10:06 hr - Watching video 13:24 hr - Gaming 05:21 hr - Standby 116 hr - General battery life Xiaomi 12T 31:35 hr Nova 10 SE n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 Nova 10 SE n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 Nova 10 SE n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 Nova 10 SE n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.