Xiaomi 12T vs Huawei Nova 9 VS Xiaomi 12T Huawei Nova 9 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 500K)

63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 500K) Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Shows 19% longer battery life (31:35 vs 26:35 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (31:35 vs 26:35 hours) Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (954 against 609 nits)

Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (954 against 609 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 14% higher pixel density (446 vs 392 PPI) Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 27 grams less

Weighs 27 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Price Huawei Nova 9 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 446 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 500 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +57% 954 nits Nova 9 609 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% Nova 9 +4% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12 OS size - 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:06 hr 08:44 hr Watching video 13:24 hr 11:27 hr Gaming 05:21 hr 04:56 hr Standby 116 hr 93 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T +19% 31:35 hr Nova 9 26:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 Nova 9 n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 Nova 9 n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 Nova 9 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12T n/a Nova 9 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2022 September 2021 Release date October 2022 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.