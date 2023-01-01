Xiaomi 12T vs Huawei P50
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei P50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 725K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Weighs 21 grams less
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1056 and 932 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
932
Huawei P50 +13%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +2%
3769
3680
|CPU
|196804
|210535
|GPU
|313342
|284185
|Memory
|140254
|78776
|UX
|161901
|148085
|Total score
|816117
|725972
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|35 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|5855
|5208
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12503
|10686
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|HarmonyOS 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:38 hr
|Web browsing
|10:06 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:24 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:21 hr
|-
|Standby
|116 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
120
Video quality
127
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|-
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|July 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50.
