Xiaomi 12T vs Huawei P50

Xiaomi 12T
Huawei P50

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei P50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 725K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1056 and 932 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Huawei P50

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T
954 nits
Huawei P50
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
Huawei P50 +1%
88%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Huawei P50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 660
GPU clock 912 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
932
Huawei P50 +13%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +2%
3769
Huawei P50
3680
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T +12%
816117
Huawei P50
725972
CPU 196804 210535
GPU 313342 284185
Memory 140254 78776
UX 161901 148085
Total score 816117 725972
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T +12%
5855
Huawei P50
5208
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 35 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 5855 5208
PCMark 3.0 score 12503 10686
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:06 hr -
Watching video 13:24 hr -
Gaming 05:21 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:35 hr
Huawei P50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes -
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 July 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (40%)
6 (60%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
