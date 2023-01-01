Xiaomi 12T vs Huawei P50 VS Xiaomi 12T Huawei P50 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei P50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T 954 nits Huawei P50 n/a

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% Huawei P50 +1% 88%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:06 hr - Watching video 13:24 hr - Gaming 05:21 hr - Standby 116 hr - General battery life Xiaomi 12T 31:35 hr Huawei P50 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 Huawei P50 n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 Huawei P50 n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 Huawei P50 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes - Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 July 2021 Release date October 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50.