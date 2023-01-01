Xiaomi 12T vs OnePlus 9 VS Xiaomi 12T OnePlus 9 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Shows 10% longer battery life (31:26 vs 28:34 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (31:26 vs 28:34 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (950 against 818 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (950 against 818 nits) 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 402 PPI)

Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Supports wireless charging up to 15W
22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1129 and 924 points

Supports wireless charging up to 15W 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1129 and 924 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.9% PWM 120 Hz 323 Hz Response time 1 ms 13 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +16% 950 nits OnePlus 9 818 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% OnePlus 9 +1% 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13 OS size 25.5 GB 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr 10:27 hr Watching video 13:36 hr 12:25 hr Gaming 05:00 hr 04:06 hr Standby 99 hr 92 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T +10% 31:26 hr OnePlus 9 28:34 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 140° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 OnePlus 9 +3% 123 Video quality Xiaomi 12T +22% 127 OnePlus 9 104 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 OnePlus 9 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12T +5% 87.4 dB OnePlus 9 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 March 2021 Release date October 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T. It has a better display, camera, and design.