Xiaomi 12T
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (31:35 vs 29:38 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (959 against 769 nits)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1013K versus 813K)
  • 18% higher pixel density (525 vs 446 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1007 and 930 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +25%
959 nits
Find X5 Pro
769 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
Find X5 Pro +3%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
930
Find X5 Pro +8%
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +10%
3774
Find X5 Pro
3439
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T
813559
Find X5 Pro +25%
1013778
CPU 196804 233641
GPU 313342 443346
Memory 140254 174280
UX 161901 159010
Total score 813559 1013778
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T
5861
Find X5 Pro +62%
9496
Stability - 63%
Graphics test 35 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 5861 9496
PCMark 3.0 score 12614 11740
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:06 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 116 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T +7%
31:35 hr
Find X5 Pro
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12T
120
Find X5 Pro +8%
130
Video quality
Xiaomi 12T +1%
127
Find X5 Pro
126
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12T
115
Find X5 Pro +13%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12T
n/a
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2022
Release date October 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

