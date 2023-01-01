Xiaomi 12T vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi 12T Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 526K)

55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 526K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (954 against 815 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (954 against 815 nits) 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 30% longer battery life (40:55 vs 31:26 hours)

Shows 30% longer battery life (40:55 vs 31:26 hours) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 27 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Price Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +17% 954 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus 815 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% Realme 10 Pro Plus +4% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 25.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr 15:09 hr Watching video 13:36 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 05:00 hr 07:43 hr Standby 99 hr 127 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T 31:26 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +30% 40:55 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2022 November 2022 Release date October 2022 November 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.