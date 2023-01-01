Xiaomi 12T vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi 12T Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 501K)

Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (950 against 608 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus Reverse charging feature

Weighs 20 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 95.9% PWM 120 Hz 218 Hz Response time 1 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +56% 950 nits 9 Pro Plus 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T +3% 86.7% 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 25.5 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 60 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (77% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr 12:29 hr Watching video 13:36 hr 14:47 hr Gaming 05:00 hr 05:58 hr Standby 99 hr 96 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T 31:26 hr 9 Pro Plus +5% 33:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 4 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 21.8 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 9 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 9 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 9 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB 9 Pro Plus +5% 91.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2022 February 2022 Release date October 2022 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.