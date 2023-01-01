Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Realme 9 Pro Plus

Ксиаоми 12Т
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Xiaomi 12T
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 501K)
  • Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (950 against 608 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
9 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.9%
PWM 120 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 1 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +56%
950 nits
9 Pro Plus
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T +3%
86.7%
9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max clock 2850 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 860 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +13%
924
9 Pro Plus
818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +61%
3733
9 Pro Plus
2321
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T +62%
811506
9 Pro Plus
501162
CPU 196804 139222
GPU 313342 139936
Memory 140254 95131
UX 161901 127876
Total score 811506 501162
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T +155%
5864
9 Pro Plus
2296
Max surface temperature 35.7 °C 46.9 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 35 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 5864 2296
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 12T +3%
12490
9 Pro Plus
12113
Web score 10843 8565
Video editing 6757 6618
Photo editing 23293 29271
Data manipulation 10866 8552
Writing score 16831 18196
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 25.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:33 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 13:36 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 99 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:26 hr
9 Pro Plus +5%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12T
87.4 dB
9 Pro Plus +5%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 February 2022
Release date October 2022 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (58.8%)
7 (41.2%)
Total votes: 17

Related comparisons

1. GT Master Edition and 9 Pro Plus
2. GT Neo 2 and 9 Pro Plus
3. GT Neo 3T and 9 Pro Plus
4. Redmi Note 10 Pro and 9 Pro Plus
5. Pixel 6a and 9 Pro Plus
6. 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12T
7. 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T
8. Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi 12T
9. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12T
10. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Xiaomi 12T
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish