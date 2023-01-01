Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G VS Xiaomi 12T Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 412K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 412K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (950 against 725 nits)

Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (950 against 725 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Weighs 16 grams less

Weighs 16 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.3% PWM 120 Hz 366 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +31% 950 nits Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T +4% 86.7% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 25.5 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr 10:17 hr Watching video 13:36 hr 15:03 hr Gaming 05:00 hr 05:45 hr Standby 99 hr 105 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T 31:26 hr Galaxy A33 5G +1% 31:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T +32% 120 Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality Xiaomi 12T +59% 127 Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T +35% 115 Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB Galaxy A33 5G +1% 88.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2022 March 2022 Release date October 2022 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.