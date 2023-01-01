Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.