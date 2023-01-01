Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (833K versus 475K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% higher pixel density (446 vs 390 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (40:04 vs 31:26 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12T and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 120 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T
947 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +6%
1001 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T +2%
86.7%
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2850 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 860 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~1309 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +20%
925
Galaxy A34 5G
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +61%
3722
Galaxy A34 5G
2311
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T +75%
833093
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
CPU 203783 129705
GPU 312758 137609
Memory 160441 83375
UX 163148 125604
Total score 833093 475035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T +155%
5862
Galaxy A34 5G
2303
Max surface temperature 35.7 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 35 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 5862 2303
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 12T +6%
12322
Galaxy A34 5G
11581
Web score 10679 9532
Video editing 6799 7448
Photo editing 23050 18557
Data manipulation 10515 11030
Writing score 16645 14777
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 25.5 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:33 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 13:36 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 99 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:26 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +27%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12T
87.4 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 March 2023
Release date October 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.

