Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (786K versus 429K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (953 against 823 nits)
- 10% higher pixel density (446 vs 405 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Shows 7% longer battery life (34:12 vs 31:59 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|830 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|85.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.6%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|1000 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +25%
919
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +98%
3731
1882
|CPU
|-
|122472
|GPU
|-
|121866
|Memory
|-
|75491
|UX
|-
|113308
|Total score
|786661
|429520
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2287
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11326
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|10:26 hr
|10:47 hr
|Watching video
|13:24 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|05:13 hr
|Standby
|116 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xiaomi 12T +8%
120
111
Video quality
Xiaomi 12T +37%
127
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12T +10%
115
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6