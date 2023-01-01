Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Ксиаоми 12Т
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Xiaomi 12T
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 338K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (950 against 825 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (36:59 vs 31:26 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.7%
PWM 120 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +15%
950 nits
Galaxy A72
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T +2%
86.7%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max clock 2850 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 618
GPU clock 860 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +74%
924
Galaxy A72
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +130%
3733
Galaxy A72
1620
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T +140%
811506
Galaxy A72
338585
CPU 196804 107008
GPU 313342 83851
Memory 140254 57148
UX 161901 92022
Total score 811506 338585
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T +465%
5864
Galaxy A72
1038
Max surface temperature 35.7 °C 38.2 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 35 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 5864 1038
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 12T +41%
12490
Galaxy A72
8885
Web score 10843 7185
Video editing 6757 6240
Photo editing 23293 17171
Data manipulation 10866 7565
Writing score 16831 9112
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0
OS size 25.5 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:33 hr 11:27 hr
Watching video 13:36 hr 14:00 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 05:38 hr
Standby 99 hr 151 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:26 hr
Galaxy A72 +18%
36:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12T +7%
120
Galaxy A72
112
Video quality
Xiaomi 12T +38%
127
Galaxy A72
92
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12T +10%
115
Galaxy A72
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12T
87.4 dB
Galaxy A72 +2%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 March 2021
Release date October 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A72
2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Samsung Galaxy A72
3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy A72
4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or Samsung Galaxy A72
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Samsung Galaxy A72
6. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Xiaomi 12T
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Xiaomi 12T
8. Xiaomi 12 or Xiaomi 12T
9. Xiaomi 12X or Xiaomi 12T
10. Xiaomi 12T Pro or Xiaomi 12T
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish