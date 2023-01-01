Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Xiaomi 12T
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (31:26 vs 20:33 hours)
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 505K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (950 against 814 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 24% higher pixel density (551 vs 446 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 446 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1215 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.1%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +17%
950 nits
Galaxy S10
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
Galaxy S10 +2%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max clock 2850 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 860 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +33%
924
Galaxy S10
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +83%
3733
Galaxy S10
2035
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T +60%
811506
Galaxy S10
505837
CPU 196804 123447
GPU 313342 191749
Memory 140254 85737
UX 161901 108901
Total score 811506 505837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T +82%
5864
Galaxy S10
3221
Max surface temperature 35.7 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 35 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 5864 3221
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 12T +43%
12490
Galaxy S10
8706
Web score 10843 6442
Video editing 6757 5805
Photo editing 23293 19044
Data manipulation 10866 7105
Writing score 16831 9803
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0
OS size 25.5 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:33 hr 06:03 hr
Watching video 13:36 hr 10:32 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 03:11 hr
Standby 99 hr 70 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T +53%
31:26 hr
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12T
120
Galaxy S10 +3%
124
Video quality
Xiaomi 12T +27%
127
Galaxy S10
100
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12T
115
Galaxy S10 +1%
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12T
87.4 dB
Galaxy S10 +1%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2019
Release date October 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.

