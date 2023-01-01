Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy S10 VS Xiaomi 12T Samsung Galaxy S10 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Shows 53% longer battery life (31:26 vs 20:33 hours)

60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 505K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (950 against 814 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

24% higher pixel density (551 vs 446 PPI)

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 446 ppi 551 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 1215 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.08% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.1% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +17% 950 nits Galaxy S10 814 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T 86.7% Galaxy S10 +2% 88.08%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0 OS size 25.5 GB 9.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh Charge power 120 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr 06:03 hr Watching video 13:36 hr 10:32 hr Gaming 05:00 hr 03:11 hr Standby 99 hr 70 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T +53% 31:26 hr Galaxy S10 20:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution - 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 Galaxy S10 +3% 124 Video quality Xiaomi 12T +27% 127 Galaxy S10 100 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 Galaxy S10 +1% 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB Galaxy S10 +1% 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 February 2019 Release date October 2022 March 2019 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.