Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy S10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Shows 53% longer battery life (31:26 vs 20:33 hours)
- 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 505K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (950 against 814 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 24% higher pixel density (551 vs 446 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1215 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|88.08%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.1%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|157 g (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max clock
|2850 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|860 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~652 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +33%
924
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +83%
3733
2035
|CPU
|196804
|123447
|GPU
|313342
|191749
|Memory
|140254
|85737
|UX
|161901
|108901
|Total score
|811506
|505837
|Max surface temperature
|35.7 °C
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|99%
|82%
|Graphics test
|35 FPS
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|5864
|3221
|Web score
|10843
|6442
|Video editing
|6757
|5805
|Photo editing
|23293
|19044
|Data manipulation
|10866
|7105
|Writing score
|16831
|9803
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|25.5 GB
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:35 hr
|Web browsing
|11:33 hr
|06:03 hr
|Watching video
|13:36 hr
|10:32 hr
|Gaming
|05:00 hr
|03:11 hr
|Standby
|99 hr
|70 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
120
Galaxy S10 +3%
124
Video quality
Xiaomi 12T +27%
127
100
Generic camera score
115
Galaxy S10 +1%
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2022
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.
