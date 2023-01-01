Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G VS Xiaomi 12T Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

10% higher pixel density (446 vs 407 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 95.7% PWM 120 Hz 227 Hz Response time 1 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +16% 950 nits Galaxy S20 FE 5G 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T +2% 86.7% Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 25.5 GB 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (37% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr 10:02 hr Watching video 13:36 hr 15:39 hr Gaming 05:00 hr 04:33 hr Standby 99 hr 110 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T 31:26 hr Galaxy S20 FE 5G +2% 32:06 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB Galaxy S20 FE 5G +3% 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 September 2020 Release date October 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T. It has a better display, performance, and design.