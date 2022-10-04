Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Galaxy S22 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Ксиаоми 12Т
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
Xiaomi 12T
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1262 against 948 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (936K versus 781K)
  • 12% higher pixel density (500 vs 446 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T
948 nits
Galaxy S22 Ultra +33%
1262 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
Galaxy S22 Ultra +4%
90.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 912 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T
781464
Galaxy S22 Ultra +20%
936802
CPU - 223163
GPU - 391575
Memory - 175188
UX - 154579
Total score 781464 936802
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 41 FPS
Graphics score - 6873
PCMark 3.0 score - 12609
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size - 26.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr 11:10 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 14:43 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 05:41 hr
Standby 116 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:59 hr
Galaxy S22 Ultra +3%
32:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution - 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2022
Release date October 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Xiaomi 12T
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12T
3. Xiaomi 12X vs Xiaomi 12T
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Xiaomi 12T
5. Xiaomi 12S vs Xiaomi 12T
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs S22 Ultra
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs S22 Ultra
10. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish