Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G VS Xiaomi 12T Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh

Shows 56% longer battery life (31:26 vs 20:09 hours)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 695K)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Has 2 SIM card slots

Has a built-in infrared port

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 19 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9 PPI 446 ppi 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 95.3% PWM 120 Hz 242 Hz Response time 1 ms 6.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +3% 950 nits Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 926 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 IPX8 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T +2% 86.7% Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 25.5 GB 29 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (10 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr 06:58 hr Watching video 13:36 hr 09:12 hr Gaming 05:00 hr 03:32 hr Standby 99 hr 64 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T +56% 31:26 hr Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +1% 88.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 August 2021 Release date October 2022 August 2021 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.86 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T. It has a better display, battery life, connectivity, and design.