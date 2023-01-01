Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs 11 Lite 5G NE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 516K)
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (950 against 795 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 402 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 44 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
11 Lite 5G NE

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 120 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +19%
950 nits
11 Lite 5G NE
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 158 g (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T +2%
86.7%
11 Lite 5G NE
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 860 MHz 490 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +18%
924
11 Lite 5G NE
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +32%
3733
11 Lite 5G NE
2827
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T +57%
811506
11 Lite 5G NE
516709
CPU 196804 154301
GPU 313342 160509
Memory 140254 80839
UX 161901 124931
Total score 811506 516709
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12T +137%
5864
11 Lite 5G NE
2474
Max surface temperature 35.7 °C 36.5 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 35 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 5864 2474
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 12T +28%
12490
11 Lite 5G NE
9761
Web score 10843 6861
Video editing 6757 6067
Photo editing 23293 21199
Data manipulation 10866 8304
Writing score 16831 11821
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 25.5 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:33 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 13:36 hr 15:23 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 04:46 hr
Standby 99 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T +5%
31:26 hr
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12T
87.4 dB
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
89.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.

