Xiaomi 12T vs 11 Lite 5G NE VS Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 516K)

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 516K) Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (950 against 795 nits)

Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (950 against 795 nits) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 402 PPI) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Weighs 44 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 100% PWM 120 Hz 373 Hz Response time 1 ms 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12T +19% 950 nits 11 Lite 5G NE 795 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 158 g (5.57 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T +2% 86.7% 11 Lite 5G NE 85.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size 25.5 GB 14.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4250 mAh Charge power 120 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:04 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:33 hr 09:40 hr Watching video 13:36 hr 15:23 hr Gaming 05:00 hr 04:46 hr Standby 99 hr 94 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12T +5% 31:26 hr 11 Lite 5G NE 30:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution - 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12T 120 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12T 127 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12T 115 11 Lite 5G NE n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB 11 Lite 5G NE +2% 89.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2022 September 2021 Release date October 2022 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.