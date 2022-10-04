Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs 12S Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1085K versus 781K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (1057 against 948 nits)
  • 17% higher pixel density (521 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 921 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
12S Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 186 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T
948 nits
12S Ultra +11%
1057 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.17 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.92 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
12S Ultra +3%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
921
12S Ultra +43%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
3740
12S Ultra +17%
4383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T
781464
12S Ultra +39%
1085524
CPU - 252060
GPU - 482481
Memory - 182844
UX - 173557
Total score 781464 1085524
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9643
PCMark 3.0 score - 13467
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4860 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr 11:47 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 13:51 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 05:38 hr
Standby 116 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T +1%
31:59 hr
12S Ultra
31:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 128°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12T
n/a
12S Ultra
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 July 2022
Release date October 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a better buy.

