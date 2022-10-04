Xiaomi 12T vs 12S Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1085K versus 781K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (1057 against 948 nits)
- 17% higher pixel density (521 vs 446 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 921 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
89
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
90
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|521 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|186 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.17 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.92 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
921
12S Ultra +43%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3740
12S Ultra +17%
4383
|CPU
|-
|252060
|GPU
|-
|482481
|Memory
|-
|182844
|UX
|-
|173557
|Total score
|781464
|1085524
|Stability
|-
|69%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9643
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13467
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (81st and 11th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4860 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (73% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|10:26 hr
|11:47 hr
|Watching video
|13:24 hr
|13:51 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|05:38 hr
|Standby
|116 hr
|94 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|128°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
150
Video quality
146
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1