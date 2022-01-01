Xiaomi 12X vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 12% longer battery life (105 vs 94 hours)
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (924 against 642 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Thinner bezels – 10.2% more screen real estate
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 626K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1334 and 939 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99.8%
|PWM
|523 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
iPhone 11 +42%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3144
iPhone 11 +10%
3452
|CPU
|182068
|166601
|GPU
|244860
|255111
|Memory
|124404
|90801
|UX
|145738
|116310
|Total score
|691166
|626041
|Stability
|99%
|72%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|4237
|7578
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|15.4
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X +2%
15:56 hr
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X +4%
19:08 hr
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X +57%
27:34 hr
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|December 2021
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.
