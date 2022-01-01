Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (105 vs 94 hours)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (924 against 642 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.2% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 626K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1334 and 939 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.8%
PWM 523 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +44%
924 nits
iPhone 11
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +13%
89.2%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
939
iPhone 11 +42%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3144
iPhone 11 +10%
3452
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +10%
691166
iPhone 11
626041
CPU 182068 166601
GPU 244860 255111
Memory 124404 90801
UX 145738 116310
Total score 691166 626041
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
4237
iPhone 11 +79%
7578
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 25 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 4237 7578
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 29.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X +2%
15:56 hr
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X +4%
19:08 hr
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X +57%
27:34 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X +8%
90.1 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2019
Release date December 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (63.6%)
4 (36.4%)
Total votes: 11

