Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.88 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (35:28 vs 24:46 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (933 against 633 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 14% higher pixel density (476 vs 419 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1609 and 946 points
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 523 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +47%
933 nits
iPhone 12 mini
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +5%
89.2%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
946
iPhone 12 mini +70%
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3178
iPhone 12 mini +32%
4181
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +4%
702754
iPhone 12 mini
678725
CPU 182068 188306
GPU 244860 290180
Memory 124404 73618
UX 145738 126263
Total score 702754 678725
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
4166
iPhone 12 mini +85%
7693
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 24 FPS 46 FPS
Graphics score 4166 7693
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 29.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 09:23 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 09:46 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 104 hr 78 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X +43%
35:28 hr
iPhone 12 mini
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2020
Release date December 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

