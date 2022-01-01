Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

VS
Xiaomi 12X
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 821 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1591 and 988 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +33%
1096 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max
821 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +2%
89.2%
iPhone 12 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3339
iPhone 12 Pro Max +26%
4211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
668251
iPhone 12 Pro Max +7%
718173
CPU - 185620
GPU - 285974
Memory - 111321
UX - 135642
Total score 668251 718173
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 46 FPS
Graphics score - 7847
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2020
Release date December 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.

