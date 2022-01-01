Xiaomi 12X vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 12X Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 821 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic

61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1591 and 988 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 419 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X +33% 1096 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +2% 89.2% iPhone 12 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2020 Release date December 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.