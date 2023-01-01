Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Ксиаоми 12X
VS
Эпл Айофн 4 Плюс
Xiaomi 12X
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (924 against 799 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (41:09 vs 35:28 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 681K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.7%
PWM 523 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12X +16%
924 nits
iPhone 14 Plus
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +2%
89.2%
iPhone 14 Plus
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
939
iPhone 14 Plus +82%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3144
iPhone 14 Plus +44%
4537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
681851
iPhone 14 Plus +17%
794381
CPU 185270 197630
GPU 242268 331488
Memory 108952 134708
UX 148511 134652
Total score 681851 794381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
4256
iPhone 14 Plus +123%
9492
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 44 °C
Stability 98% 75%
Graphics test 25 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 4256 9492
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 29.3 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 104 hr 146 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X
35:28 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +16%
41:09 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (108th and 15th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12X +13%
90.1 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2022
Release date December 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12X or Xiaomi 12T
2. Xiaomi 12X or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. Xiaomi 12X or Xiaomi 12
4. Xiaomi 12X or Xiaomi 11T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12X or Xiaomi 11T
6. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Apple iPhone 12
7. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Apple iPhone 14 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Apple iPhone 13
9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
10. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Google Pixel 7 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish