Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 369K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (924 against 688 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|96.9%
|PWM
|523 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +62%
939
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +77%
3144
1772
|CPU
|182068
|110393
|GPU
|244860
|94787
|Memory
|124404
|69352
|UX
|145738
|97659
|Total score
|691166
|369388
|Stability
|99%
|89%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|4237
|1104
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:08 hr
Talk (3G)
27:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|December 2021
|November 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.
