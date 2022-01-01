Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 369K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (924 against 688 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 96.9%
PWM 523 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +34%
924 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
688 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +6%
89.2%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +62%
939
Pixel 4a 5G
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +77%
3144
Pixel 4a 5G
1772
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +87%
691166
Pixel 4a 5G
369388
CPU 182068 110393
GPU 244860 94787
Memory 124404 69352
UX 145738 97659
Total score 691166 369388
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X +284%
4237
Pixel 4a 5G
1104
Stability 99% 89%
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4237 1104
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 29.3 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X
15:56 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X
19:08 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X
27:34 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X
90.1 dB
Pixel 4a 5G
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 September 2020
Release date December 2021 November 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

