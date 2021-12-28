Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 6 VS Xiaomi 12X Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (1109 against 849 nits)

Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Weighs 31 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Supports wireless charging up to 21W

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 397 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X +31% 1109 nits Pixel 6 849 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +7% 89.2% Pixel 6 83.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12X 998 Pixel 6 +3% 1032 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12X +16% 3376 Pixel 6 2908 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12X 670639 Pixel 6 +2% 681311 CPU - 174794 GPU - 271691 Memory - 100065 UX - 128962 Total score 670639 681311 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6 6410 Stability - 54% Graphics test - 38 FPS Graphics score - 6410 PCMark 3.0 score - 10462 AnTuTu 9 Ranking (79th and 70th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6 20:25 hr Talk (3G) Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.