Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (35:28 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 681K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 939 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 96.9%
PWM 523 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12X +6%
924 nits
Pixel 6a
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +7%
89.2%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor
Max clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
939
Pixel 6a +43%
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3144
Pixel 6a +5%
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
681851
Pixel 6a +12%
762887
CPU 185270 208269
GPU 242268 305908
Memory 108952 110039
UX 148511 144068
Total score 681851 762887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
4256
Pixel 6a +47%
6275
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 98% 55%
Graphics test 25 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 4256 6275
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Pixel 6a
9720
Web score - 6092
Video editing - 5676
Photo editing - 17494
Data manipulation - 9105
Writing score - 15469
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (192nd and 141st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 29.3 GB 14.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 104 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X +10%
35:28 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12X +3%
90.1 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 May 2022
Release date December 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

