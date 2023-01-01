Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 6a VS Xiaomi 12X Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 10% longer battery life (35:28 vs 32:23 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (35:28 vs 32:23 hours) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 681K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 681K) More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 939 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 96.9% PWM 523 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12X +6% 924 nits Pixel 6a 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +7% 89.2% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android OS size 29.3 GB 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 67 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:05 hr 11:03 hr Watching video 16:44 hr 16:44 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 06:15 hr Standby 104 hr 91 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12X +10% 35:28 hr Pixel 6a 32:23 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6a 133 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6a 126 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 6a 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12X +3% 90.1 dB Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 May 2022 Release date December 2021 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.