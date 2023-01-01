Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Shows 22% longer battery life (35:28 vs 29:08 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 21 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 681K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
- Reverse charging feature
- The phone is 10-months newer
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 939 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|98.5%
|PWM
|523 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|176 g (6.21 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Pixel 7 +11%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3144
Pixel 7 +4%
3261
|CPU
|185270
|203616
|GPU
|242268
|295372
|Memory
|108952
|108654
|UX
|148511
|142235
|Total score
|681851
|748242
|Max surface temperature
|37.6 °C
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|98%
|69%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|4256
|6523
|Web score
|-
|7506
|Video editing
|-
|6176
|Photo editing
|-
|17801
|Data manipulation
|-
|10086
|Writing score
|-
|15649
AnTuTu 9 Rating (192nd and 146th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|Stock Android
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|13:05 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|16:44 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
145
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.
