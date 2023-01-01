Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 7 VS Xiaomi 12X Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Shows 22% longer battery life (35:28 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (35:28 vs 29:08 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 21 grams less

Weighs 21 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 681K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 681K) More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 939 points

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 939 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 98.5% PWM 523 Hz 360 Hz Response time 1 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12X 924 nits Pixel 7 +4% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +5% 89.2% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android OS size 29.3 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:05 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 16:44 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 05:26 hr Standby 104 hr 73 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12X +22% 35:28 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12X +2% 90.1 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2022 Release date December 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.