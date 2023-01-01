Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 7

Ксиаоми 12X
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Xiaomi 12X
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (35:28 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 681K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 939 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 98.5%
PWM 523 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12X
924 nits
Pixel 7 +4%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +5%
89.2%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
939
Pixel 7 +11%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3144
Pixel 7 +4%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
681851
Pixel 7 +10%
748242
CPU 185270 203616
GPU 242268 295372
Memory 108952 108654
UX 148511 142235
Total score 681851 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
4256
Pixel 7 +53%
6523
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 98% 69%
Graphics test 25 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 4256 6523
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Pixel 7
10551
Web score - 7506
Video editing - 6176
Photo editing - 17801
Data manipulation - 10086
Writing score - 15649
AnTuTu 9 Rating (192nd and 146th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 29.3 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 104 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X +22%
35:28 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12X +2%
90.1 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2022
Release date December 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.

