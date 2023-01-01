Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Xiaomi 12X Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Shows 30% longer battery life (35:28 vs 27:19 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 419 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 97% PWM 523 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12X 924 nits Pixel 7 Pro +18% 1087 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +1% 89.2% Pixel 7 Pro 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android OS size 29.3 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:05 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 16:44 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 04:48 hr Standby 104 hr 76 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12X +30% 35:28 hr Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 126° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12X +2% 90.1 dB Pixel 7 Pro 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2022 Release date December 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.