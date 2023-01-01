Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Xiaomi 12X
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (35:28 vs 27:19 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 681K)
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (1087 against 924 nits)
  • 22% higher pixel density (512 vs 419 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97%
PWM 523 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12X
924 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +18%
1087 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +1%
89.2%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
939
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3144
Pixel 7 Pro +1%
3179
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
681851
Pixel 7 Pro +16%
788585
CPU 185270 213533
GPU 242268 317412
Memory 108952 110534
UX 148511 149583
Total score 681851 788585
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
4256
Pixel 7 Pro +50%
6398
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 44.9 °C
Stability 98% 72%
Graphics test 25 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4256 6398
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9113
Video editing - 6717
Photo editing - 18164
Data manipulation - 10793
Writing score - 16274
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (192nd and 126th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 29.3 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 104 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X +30%
35:28 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12X +2%
90.1 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2022
Release date December 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

