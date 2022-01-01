Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Huawei P40 Pro

Ксиаоми 12X
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Xiaomi 12X
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (924 against 494 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (105 vs 94 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 563K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.4%
PWM 523 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +87%
924 nits
P40 Pro
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X
89.2%
P40 Pro +3%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +21%
939
P40 Pro
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3144
P40 Pro
3155
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +23%
691166
P40 Pro
563899
CPU 182068 158342
GPU 244860 192995
Memory 124404 109861
UX 145738 107867
Total score 691166 563899
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X +29%
4237
P40 Pro
3286
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 25 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 4237 3286
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (83rd and 137th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 11
OS size 29.3 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 67 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X +3%
15:56 hr
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X +5%
19:08 hr
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X +22%
27:34 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X +1%
90.1 dB
P40 Pro
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 March 2020
Release date December 2021 March 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12X and Galaxy S21
2. Xiaomi 12X and Poco F3
3. Xiaomi 12X and OnePlus 9R
4. Xiaomi 12X and 11T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12X and 12 Pro
6. P40 Pro and Mi 10 Pro
7. P40 Pro and iPhone 11
8. P40 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. P40 Pro and Galaxy S20
10. P40 Pro and Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish