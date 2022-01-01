Xiaomi 12X vs Huawei P40 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (924 against 494 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 12% longer battery life (105 vs 94 hours)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 563K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|91.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99.4%
|PWM
|523 Hz
|365 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +21%
939
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3144
3155
|CPU
|182068
|158342
|GPU
|244860
|192995
|Memory
|124404
|109861
|UX
|145738
|107867
|Total score
|691166
|563899
|Stability
|99%
|55%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|4237
|3286
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (83rd and 137th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X +3%
15:56 hr
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X +5%
19:08 hr
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X +22%
27:34 hr
22:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|March 2020
|Release date
|December 2021
|March 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.
