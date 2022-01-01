Xiaomi 12X vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Xiaomi 12X OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Weighs 24.5 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 668K)

25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 1096 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X 1096 nits 10 Pro +18% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X 89.2% 10 Pro +1% 90%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12X and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730 GPU clock 675 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12X 988 10 Pro +26% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12X 3339 10 Pro +24% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12X 668251 10 Pro +51% 1007290 CPU - 229138 GPU - 438172 Memory - 172155 UX - 168167 Total score 668251 1007290 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (87th and 3rd place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2022 Release date December 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.