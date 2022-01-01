Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.