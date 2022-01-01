Xiaomi 12X vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Xiaomi 12X OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 864 nits)

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 21 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (764K versus 668K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Reverse charging feature

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 988 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price OnePlus 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 192 Hz Response time - 41.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X +27% 1096 nits 9 Pro 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X 89.2% 9 Pro +1% 90.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12X and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660 GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12X 988 9 Pro +14% 1124 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12X 3339 9 Pro +8% 3621 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12X 668251 9 Pro +14% 764456 CPU - 198831 GPU - 292659 Memory - 138072 UX - 136199 Total score 668251 764456 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12X n/a 9 Pro 5706 Stability - 57% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5706 PCMark 3.0 score - 12327 AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (87th and 38th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Xiaomi 12X n/a 9 Pro 13:12 hr Watching videos (Player) Xiaomi 12X n/a 9 Pro 13:34 hr Talk (3G) Xiaomi 12X n/a 9 Pro 33:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 140° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X n/a 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.