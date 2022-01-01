Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Ксиаоми 12X
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
Xiaomi 12X
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 864 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (764K versus 668K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 988 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 192 Hz
Response time - 41.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +27%
1096 nits
9 Pro
864 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X
89.2%
9 Pro +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
988
9 Pro +14%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3339
9 Pro +8%
3621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
668251
9 Pro +14%
764456
CPU - 198831
GPU - 292659
Memory - 138072
UX - 136199
Total score 668251 764456
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
9 Pro
5706
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5706
PCMark 3.0 score - 12327
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (87th and 38th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Oxygen OS 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
9 Pro
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
9 Pro
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording - Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 140°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
9 Pro
129
Video quality
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 March 2021
Release date December 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12X
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs OnePlus 9 Pro
5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs 9 Pro
6. Oppo Find X3 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish