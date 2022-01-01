Xiaomi 12X vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi 12X OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Weighs 22.5 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (1303 against 1106 nits)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price OnePlus 9RT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X 1106 nits OnePlus 9RT +18% 1303 nits

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Metal Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +1% 89.2% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12X and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660 GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12X +6% 997 OnePlus 9RT 937 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12X +1% 3369 OnePlus 9RT 3334 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12X 676168 OnePlus 9RT +7% 723618 CPU - 174825 GPU - 292456 Memory - 116096 UX - 133482 Total score 676168 723618 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12X n/a OnePlus 9RT 5867 Stability - 66% Graphics test - 35 FPS Graphics score - 5867 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (78th and 44th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9RT.