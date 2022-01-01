Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs OnePlus 9RT

Xiaomi 12X
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Weighs 22.5 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (1303 against 1106 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X
1106 nits
OnePlus 9RT +18%
1303 nits

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Metal
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +1%
89.2%
OnePlus 9RT
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +6%
997
OnePlus 9RT
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +1%
3369
OnePlus 9RT
3334
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
676168
OnePlus 9RT +7%
723618
CPU - 174825
GPU - 292456
Memory - 116096
UX - 133482
Total score 676168 723618
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 35 FPS
Graphics score - 5867
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (78th and 44th place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2021
Release date December 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9RT.

