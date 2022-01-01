Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.