Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 245K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.28 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 89.4% PWM 523 Hz Not detected Response time 1 ms 35 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12X +112% 924 nits Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +10% 89.2% Galaxy A13 5G 81.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 29.3 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:05 hr - Watching video 16:44 hr - Gaming 05:31 hr - Standby 104 hr - General battery life Xiaomi 12X 35:28 hr Galaxy A13 5G n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12X +10% 90.1 dB Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced December 2021 December 2021 Release date December 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.