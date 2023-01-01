Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (680K versus 148K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 111% higher peak brightness (922 against 437 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 15W)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy A14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.28 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97.3%
PWM 523 Hz 343500 Hz
Response time 1 ms 26 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 989:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12X +111%
922 nits
Galaxy A14
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +11%
89.2%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 670 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +170%
943
Galaxy A14
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +143%
3145
Galaxy A14
1293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +359%
680130
Galaxy A14
148215
CPU 185270 40093
GPU 242268 24567
Memory 108952 38370
UX 148511 45318
Total score 680130 148215
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X +496%
4260
Galaxy A14
715
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 40.8 °C
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 4260 715
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5294
Video editing - 4015
Photo editing - 9779
Data manipulation - 5208
Writing score - 8157
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 29.3 GB 17.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr -
Watching video 16:44 hr -
Gaming 05:31 hr -
Standby 104 hr -
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X
35:28 hr
Galaxy A14
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12X
90.1 dB
Galaxy A14 +1%
90.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced December 2021 February 2023
Release date December 2021 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

