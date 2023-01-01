Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.