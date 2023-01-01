Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (683K versus 346K)
- Delivers 80% higher peak brightness (925 against 515 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 15W)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
57
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|80.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|-
|PWM
|523 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|176 g (6.21 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|670 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +78%
936
527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +83%
3138
1718
|CPU
|185270
|99293
|GPU
|242268
|82933
|Memory
|108952
|77937
|UX
|148511
|88634
|Total score
|683186
|346231
|Max surface temperature
|37.6 °C
|37.5 °C
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|4257
|1195
|Web score
|-
|6234
|Video editing
|-
|5425
|Photo editing
|-
|13488
|Data manipulation
|-
|7097
|Writing score
|-
|8913
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|18.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|2:22 hr
|Web browsing
|13:05 hr
|14:26 hr
|Watching video
|16:44 hr
|13:58 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|06:53 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
|122 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (116th and 66th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2021
|January 2023
|Release date
|December 2021
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.56 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.28 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1