Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A22

Ксиаоми 12X
Самсунг Галакси А22
Xiaomi 12X
Samsung Galaxy A22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (670K versus 229K)
  • Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (1109 against 598 nits)
  • 53% higher pixel density (419 vs 274 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.9%
PWM - 127 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +85%
1109 nits
Galaxy A22
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +6%
89.2%
Galaxy A22
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +164%
998
Galaxy A22
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +144%
3376
Galaxy A22
1384
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +192%
670639
Galaxy A22
229922
CPU - 66952
GPU - 52483
Memory - 43515
UX - 66169
Total score 670639 229922
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 683
PCMark 3.0 score - 6751
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 18.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Galaxy A22
17:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Galaxy A22
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Galaxy A22
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced December 2021 June 2021
Release date December 2021 June 2021
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

