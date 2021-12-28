Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A22 VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (670K versus 229K)

Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (1109 against 598 nits)

53% higher pixel density (419 vs 274 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price Samsung Galaxy A22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.9% PWM - 127 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X +85% 1109 nits Galaxy A22 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +6% 89.2% Galaxy A22 84.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12X +164% 998 Galaxy A22 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12X +144% 3376 Galaxy A22 1384 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12X +192% 670639 Galaxy A22 229922 CPU - 66952 GPU - 52483 Memory - 43515 UX - 66169 Total score 670639 229922 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy A22 683 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 683 PCMark 3.0 score - 6751 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced December 2021 June 2021 Release date December 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.