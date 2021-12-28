Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (1109 against 806 nits)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (670K versus 507K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 776 points

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 138.1% PWM - 231 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X +38% 1109 nits Galaxy A52s 5G 806 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof - IP67 Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +5% 89.2% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1 OS size - 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 August 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.