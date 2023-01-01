Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

71 out of 100
Xiaomi 12X
VS
72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Xiaomi 12X
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (683K versus 512K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 936 and 769 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1380
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.6%
PWM 523 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12X
925 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +6%
978 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +8%
89.2%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 670 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +22%
936
Galaxy A54 5G
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +17%
3138
Galaxy A54 5G
2692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +33%
683186
Galaxy A54 5G
512804
CPU 185270 155921
GPU 242268 148262
Memory 108952 85150
UX 148511 126072
Total score 683186 512804
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X +51%
4257
Galaxy A54 5G
2821
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 4257 2821
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 10099
Video editing - 7233
Photo editing - 25829
Data manipulation - 11048
Writing score - 16730
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 29.3 GB 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 12:44 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 104 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X
35:28 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +6%
37:29 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (116th and 63rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 12X +2%
90.1 dB
Galaxy A54 5G
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 March 2023
Release date December 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (90.9%)
2 (9.1%)
Total votes: 22

