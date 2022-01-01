Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.