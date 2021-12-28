Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Ксиаоми 12X
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Xiaomi 12X
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (670K versus 343K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1109 against 833 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +33%
1109 nits
Galaxy A72
833 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +5%
89.2%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +85%
998
Galaxy A72
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +106%
3376
Galaxy A72
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +95%
670639
Galaxy A72
343038
CPU - 107008
GPU - 83851
Memory - 57148
UX - 92022
Total score 670639 343038
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1039
PCMark 3.0 score - 8857
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Galaxy A72
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X
n/a
Galaxy A72
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 March 2021
Release date December 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12X
2. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A72
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy A72
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A72
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A72
6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A72

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish