Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A72 VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy A72 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (670K versus 343K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1109 against 833 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price Samsung Galaxy A72 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.7% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X +33% 1109 nits Galaxy A72 833 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof - IP67 Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +5% 89.2% Galaxy A72 84.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 3200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618 GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12X +85% 998 Galaxy A72 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12X +106% 3376 Galaxy A72 1635 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12X +95% 670639 Galaxy A72 343038 CPU - 107008 GPU - 83851 Memory - 57148 UX - 92022 Total score 670639 343038 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy A72 1039 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1039 PCMark 3.0 score - 8857 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy A72 112 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy A72 92 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy A72 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy A72 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.